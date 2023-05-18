Bon Secours to kick off National EMS Week with free event

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours will host a Public Safety Day at their Westchester Emergency Center on May 20 to kick off National EMS Week.

The free event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, is intended to educate and inform families about staying safe and preparing for emergencies. CPR and hands-on “stop the bleed” demonstrations will be featured at the event, along with a Fire and Life Safety Trailer.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet emergency service teams like the crew of Med-Flight I, a medical evacuation service operated by Virginia State Police. Med-Flight I’s helicopter and other fire engines, ladder trucks, ambulances and police cars will be on display for tours, as well.

Public Safety Day 2023 will also include free food tastings presented by Publix Super Markets and a giveaway of bicycle helmets to the first 200 visitors. There will be a teddy bear clinic at the event, and visitors will also have the opportunity to meet the Richmond Kickers.

National EMS Week runs from May 21 to May 27 and is a time dedicated to thanking and emergency medical technicians, paramedics and the entire EMS workforce. It also is an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of EMS in the community.

Bon Secours Westchester Emergency Center is located near the intersection of Route 288 and Midlothian Turnpike.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.