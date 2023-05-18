Abortion bans in surrounding states put pressure on Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is about to become one of the last states in the South with broad access to abortion after North Carolina and South Carolina took historic action to restrict the procedure.

What could all of this mean for Virginia?

With North Carolina lawmakers overturning their governor’s veto, the state becomes the fourth surrounding Virginia to ban the procedure.

South Carolina is also working to implement an abortion ban. As more southern states enforce restrictions, an impact is expected here in Virginia.

“For those of us here in Virginia, it will have a ripple effect as we anticipate thousands will come here to seek care,” Jamie Lockhart of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia said.

Lockhart said it’s a concern that an influx of women seeking abortions will put pressure on providers and could impact existing appointments.

“We know that whenever there are restrictions in neighboring states, that impacts the access, not only the people in those states who will need to travel to access care but also people who live in those access states like Virginia,” Lockhart said.

Those on the side of pro-life say echo that the moves cause some concern.

“I would say Virginia’s abortion laws are kind of more akin to China and North Korea than our neighboring states now,” Todd Gathje of The Family Foundation said.

Gathje also worries that Virginia may become an abortion destination for the abortion industry.

“We’re going to start to see more of an influx of individuals coming to the state of Virginia, and we just want to make sure that no new abortion clinics that are beginning to pop up in different localities. And we’re doing all that we can to protect the lives of innocent unborn in the abortion industry,” Gathje said.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he supports a 15-week ban, something he feels could satisfy both sides.

“I think the movement of folks around the United States is something every state is going to have to address or reconcile,” Youngkin said. “I am really focused as I’m trying to serve all Virginians around a bill to protect life at 15 weeks.”

That 15-week ban Youngkin wants in place might happen here depending on the outcome of the General Assembly election later this year.

