1 person arreted after shooting at Chesterfield hotel

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says one person was taken into custody after gunfire at the Extended Stay on Arboretum Place on Thursday.

Police say the incident started as a domestic dispute involving several people who know each other.

At one point, a woman attempted to pull out a gun, police said. A man then began wrestling with the woman for control of the gun when it went off.

“There are no injuries and there is no danger to the public,” police said.

