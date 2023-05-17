Wednesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and pleasant after overnight rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After yesterday’s downpours, today will be much calmer.

Wednesday: A Few lingering pre-dawn showers. Then Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with low humidity. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny to Partly Sunny. A slight afternoon shower chance. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain chance: 20&)

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible, mainly in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the morning. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, high around 80

