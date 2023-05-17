Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Students repaying for vandalism done to William Monroe High School

What may have started as senior prank is resulting in dozens of students working off damage done to William Monroe High School.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - What may have started as senior prank is resulting in dozens of students working off damage done to William Monroe High School.

“When the word got out, the messages got very twisted very fast,” Principal Katie Brunelle said Wednesday, May 17.

Brunelle says her phone rang with news about vandalism at the high school well before dawn last Friday.

“We had streamers, toilet paper, laundry detergent, glitter, some paint, just all over the building,” the principal said. “I think the situation in its entirety became overwhelming.”

The students got into the school by using a teacher’s key. How they got that key is still being investigated.

The cleanup ended up costing about $7,000. Each student that was involved will have to pay their share of the damages and complete 15 hours of community service before graduating Saturday, May 20.

“We want to make sure that we drive home that there are better ways to leave your legacy at William Monroe High School,” Brunelle said.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the gun was found inside a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.
Gun found inside trashcan at Henrico elementary school
Chesterfield Police catching speeders during the month-long speeding blitz.
Over 1,000 drivers caught in Chestserfield for excessive speeding in just 2 weeks
Star student killed on the way to celebratory lunch with parents after getting degree
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Larry Whitaker, Jr., 33, of Richmond, has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle,...
Richmond man accused of firing gun on GRTC bus

Latest News

In Richmond, city and school officials have been sparring over the construction of a new...
Tidewater, Southwest, Western regions biggest winners on school construction grants
Changes are coming to the Piedmont Regional Jail after two inmates escaped last month.
News to Know for Thursday, May 18
Pressure on Virginia as abortion restrictions spread in the south
Pressure on Virginia as abortion restrictions spread in the south
Mother of murdered Richmond woman deals with unimaginable grief
Mother of murdered Richmond woman deals with unimaginable grief
Richmond Ambulance Authority board approves rate increases
Richmond Ambulance Authority board approves rate increases