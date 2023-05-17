Students repaying for vandalism done to William Monroe High School

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - What may have started as senior prank is resulting in dozens of students working off damage done to William Monroe High School.

“When the word got out, the messages got very twisted very fast,” Principal Katie Brunelle said Wednesday, May 17.

Brunelle says her phone rang with news about vandalism at the high school well before dawn last Friday.

“We had streamers, toilet paper, laundry detergent, glitter, some paint, just all over the building,” the principal said. “I think the situation in its entirety became overwhelming.”

The students got into the school by using a teacher’s key. How they got that key is still being investigated.

The cleanup ended up costing about $7,000. Each student that was involved will have to pay their share of the damages and complete 15 hours of community service before graduating Saturday, May 20.

“We want to make sure that we drive home that there are better ways to leave your legacy at William Monroe High School,” Brunelle said.

