Road closures, no parking zones for Dominion Energy Riverrock

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Road closures and no parking zones for Dominion Energy Riverrock will take effect starting this Friday.

The popular sports and music festival will be held from May 19 through May 21 at Brown’s Island.

These streets will be closed with no parking from 7 a.m. May 19 until 7 p.m. May 21:

Brown’s Island Way and 2nd Street Connector between Tredegar and South 2nd Streets

South 5th Street between East Byrd and Tredegar Streets

South 7th Street between East Canal and South 10th streets;

Tredegar Street between the Dominion Energy Entrance and South 7th Street

South 10th Street between Riverfront Plaza Deck and South 7th Street

