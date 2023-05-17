Richmond police officers to unionize, elect ROCP as bargaining agent

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police officers are unionizing after ongoing staffing shortages and retention issues.

The Richmond Coalition of Police (RCOP) is taking over as the official bargaining agent for RPD after officers voted 183 to 7.

Now, RCOP says there is much work to get the police department back on track with adequate staffing and working conditions.

“I think this is a huge cultural change that we haven’t had a police union in Virginia in over 45 years, and now RCOP is the first police union in Central Virginia in decades,” RCOP President Brendan Leavy said.

Leavy says this has been a grassroots effort several years in the making.

He says stress, burnout and low pay are to blame for ongoing staffing shortages and retention issues. He says this union will address that.

“It’s a huge game-changer that they have to listen to us now and that we get to come to an agreement together and work towards having the city becoming even safer than it is now,” Leavy said.

As of March, RPD was short more than 150 officers. While that won’t be resolved overnight, city councilor Mike Jones is hopeful.

“I think it is a step in the right direction,” Jones said. “I believe it shows the rank and file that ‘hey, you know what, the city supports us, upper-level management, the white shirts, they support us. So, let’s do our job.”

NBC12 asked Jones what this means for the city if higher pay is negotiated. He says technically, it could reach into the pockets of taxpayers.

“We’re gonna have to find the dollars whether or not it’s the folks that employ you. They’ve got to find those dollars somewhere. The main way to get our revenue is through taxation,” Jones said.

This concern arose when the city initially allowed employees to unionize in July 2022.

Leavy says competitive pay could play a major role in improving retention and recruitment for RPD, making the streets of Richmond safer.

“Becoming a union is never a money grab. This has never been about money to spend. It’s about being able to actually have a voice,” Leavy said. “We will be bargaining for competitive wages. Hopefully, those will be comparable to the other local jurisdictions.”

RCOP says if negotiations over the next few months go as planned, we could see a collective bargaining agreement enacted as soon as July 2024.

As a part of the agreement with the city, none of the officers are allowed to go on strike.

NBC12 contacted the City of Richmond and RPD Acting Chief Rick Edwards for comment but never heard back.

