Richmond man accused of firing gun on GRTC bus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun on a GRTC bus Monday night.

At around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to several calls about random gunfire in Gilpin Court and Chamberlayne Avenue.

Police say they also received a call about an armed person on a GRTC bus at the corner of School Street and Chamberlayne Avenue.

A GRTC employee reported to police that a man boarded the bus and threatened the driver. The man fired one round on the bus and grabbed the steering wheel - causing a collision with a parked, unoccupied vehicle.

After the collision, the man got off the bus.

Police say no one on the bus was injured.

After the investigation, officers arrested 33-year-old Larry Whitaker, Jr. and recovered a firearm.

Whitaker Jr. has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and drug charges.

