Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Richmond man accused of firing gun on GRTC bus

Larry Whitaker, Jr., 33, of Richmond, has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle,...
Larry Whitaker, Jr., 33, of Richmond, has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and drug charges.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun on a GRTC bus Monday night.

At around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to several calls about random gunfire in Gilpin Court and Chamberlayne Avenue.

Police say they also received a call about an armed person on a GRTC bus at the corner of School Street and Chamberlayne Avenue.

A GRTC employee reported to police that a man boarded the bus and threatened the driver. The man fired one round on the bus and grabbed the steering wheel - causing a collision with a parked, unoccupied vehicle.

After the collision, the man got off the bus.

Police say no one on the bus was injured.

After the investigation, officers arrested 33-year-old Larry Whitaker, Jr. and recovered a firearm.

Whitaker Jr. has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and drug charges.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the gun was found inside a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.
Gun found inside trashcan at Henrico elementary school
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Any one with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico woman found dead inside home
An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this evening
Chesterfield Police catching speeders during the month-long speeding blitz.
Over 1,000 drivers caught in Chestserfield for excessive speeding in just 2 weeks

Latest News

There’s a new push to get more scientist involved in the state public health lab.
VCU, state lab team up to usher in next generation of scientists for public health
Hampton Roads has long been known for its high crash rate, which could be seen more than a...
Hampton Roads again leads Virginia metro areas in vehicle crashes
Construction continues earlier this spring on the St. Jude Dream Home.
Get a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
The estimated total cost to rebuild Fox was set at $25 million.
Fox Elementary rebuild fully funded