Police: Driver dies on Route 522 after head-on collision with tractor-trailer

The crash closed Route 522 for several hours while police investigated the cause of the accident.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating the death of one driver after a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer occurred along Route 522 on Zachary Taylor Hwy.

Police say the incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

A driver of a GMC Yukon was traveling northbound on Route 522 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Freightliner tractor-trailer going southbound.

The driver of the GMC was identified as 68-year-old John. J O’Donnell of Locust Grove, VA. He died at the scene from his injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver was identified as a 31-year-old man from North Chesterfield. He was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. He is expected to be okay.

Police say both drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

