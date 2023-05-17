Your Money with Carlson Financial
Piedmont Regional Jail workers fired, some demoted after two inmates escaped in April

Officials in charge of the Piedmont Regional Jail held their first public meeting and revealed human error led to the escape.
By Raven Brown
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Firings and demotions have occurred at a Virginia prison after a high-profile jailbreak allowed two inmates, including a murder suspect, to roam free for days.

On Wednesday, May 17, officials in charge of the Piedmont Regional Jail held their first public meeting and revealed human error led to the escape.

“I think it was five terminations and several demotions along with former discipline,” Jail Superintendent Jerry Townsend said.

Townsend also said changes are coming in the wake of the escapes of inmates Bruce Callahan and Alder Martin-Sotelo, who were both in federal custody when they manipulated a lock in a housing unit and made a run for it in April.

“During the internal investigation, it found that an officer had left the rear exit door unsecure and also during the window of the first escapee there were multiple counts, seven counts scheduled to be conducted that were either not conducted or not conducted properly,” Townsend said.

The investigation into how this happened is now complete, and in the special meeting called last week, it was announced U.S. Marshals decided that they would no longer house federal inmates within the jail.

That plan would result in a more than 40% reduction in the jail’s inmate population.

Right now, only 34 federal inmates remain, but once they are removed, the jail will no longer receive 2.7 million federal dollars.

“We’re working with the superintendent and his staff to take a look at the FY23-24 budget to both reduce the expenditures and the revenue, anticipated revenue from those federal beds, so we think we will be able to close that gap,” County Administrator Doug Stanley said.

The jail is also in the process of doing security enhancements to 17 exterior doors, adding more razor wires on the fencing, additional security presence, and reinforcing security protocols and training for all who work at the jail. Townsend left this message for the community.

“Piedmont Regional Jail is secure, even now, back then, human error led to those escapes and poor performance; those individuals are being held accountable,” Townsend said.

Both inmates have been taken back into custody; one was found in Mexico, the other in Prince Edward County.

Operations here have been running on restrictive movement since the escape, with no visitors allowed.

Townsend said they plan to resume normal operations on Monday.

