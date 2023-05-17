News to Know for Wednesday, May 17

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Wednesday, May 17, 2023:

Pleasant After Overnight Rain

After Tuesday's downpours, Wednesday will be much calmer.

After Tuesday’s downpours, Wednesday will be much calmer. Full forecast >

Fox Elementary Update

Richmond City Public Schools has received $5.6 million from the state to help cover the entire rebuild of Fox Elementary School.

Richmond City Public Schools has received $5.6 million from the state to help cover the entire rebuild of Fox Elementary School. The construction project is slated to be complete by Fall 2025.

Gun Found At Henrico School

The gun was found inside a trash can at Longdale Elementary School in Henrico.

gun was found inside Longdale Elementary School early Tuesday morning. This comes as the school board continues to kick around the idea of installing weapon scanners in all schools this fall.

Colonial Heights Fire

Two children are in critical condition at VCU Medical Center after a massive house fire broke out in Colonial Heights.

Two young children are fighting for their lives after a fire in Colonial Heights on Monday. The children’s 72-year-old great-grandmother was in the home with them - she’s expected to be okay.

RPD To Unionize

Richmond police officers are unionizing after ongoing staffing shortages and retention issues.

Richmond Police officers are unionizing amid ongoing staffing shortages and retention issues.

Beware The Bear

On Monday, Petersburg Police also tweeted out an alert about a bear sighting near the Henry William Townhomes.

Bear sightings have been reported across our area, including one in a Chesterfield neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.