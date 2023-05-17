News to Know for Wednesday, May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Wednesday, May 17, 2023:
Pleasant After Overnight Rain
- After Tuesday’s downpours, Wednesday will be much calmer. Full forecast >
Fox Elementary Update
- Richmond City Public Schools has received $5.6 million from the state to help cover the entire rebuild of Fox Elementary School. The construction project is slated to be complete by Fall 2025.
Gun Found At Henrico School
- A gun was found inside Longdale Elementary School early Tuesday morning. This comes as the school board continues to kick around the idea of installing weapon scanners in all schools this fall.
Colonial Heights Fire
- Two young children are fighting for their lives after a fire in Colonial Heights on Monday. The children’s 72-year-old great-grandmother was in the home with them - she’s expected to be okay.
RPD To Unionize
- Richmond Police officers are unionizing amid ongoing staffing shortages and retention issues.
Beware The Bear
- Bear sightings have been reported across our area, including one in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
