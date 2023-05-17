Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

News to Know for Wednesday, May 17

Richmond Police officers are unionizing amid ongoing staffing shortages and retention issues.
Richmond Police officers are unionizing amid ongoing staffing shortages and retention issues.
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Wednesday, May 17, 2023:

Pleasant After Overnight Rain

After Tuesday's downpours, Wednesday will be much calmer.
  • After Tuesday’s downpours, Wednesday will be much calmer. Full forecast >

Fox Elementary Update

Richmond City Public Schools has received $5.6 million from the state to help cover the entire rebuild of Fox Elementary School.
  • Richmond City Public Schools has received $5.6 million from the state to help cover the entire rebuild of Fox Elementary School. The construction project is slated to be complete by Fall 2025.

Gun Found At Henrico School

The gun was found inside a trash can at Longdale Elementary School in Henrico.

Colonial Heights Fire

Two children are in critical condition at VCU Medical Center after a massive house fire broke out in Colonial Heights.

RPD To Unionize

Richmond police officers are unionizing after ongoing staffing shortages and retention issues.

Beware The Bear

On Monday, Petersburg Police also tweeted out an alert about a bear sighting near the Henry William Townhomes.
  • Bear sightings have been reported across our area, including one in a Chesterfield neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the gun was found inside a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.
Gun found inside trashcan at Henrico elementary school
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this evening
Any one with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico woman found dead inside home
A man with a metal baseball bat struck two workers at U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly's Virginia...
News to Know for Tuesday, May 16

Latest News

The estimated total cost to rebuild Fox was set at $25 million.
Fox Elementary rebuild fully funded
Fox Elementary rebuild now fully funded
Fox Elementary rebuild now fully funded
Construction continues earlier this spring on the St. Jude Dream Home.
Get a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Richmond Police investigating after man found with life-threatening injuries.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s northside