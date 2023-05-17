Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s northside

A man is fighting to stay alive after he was shot in Richmond’s north side Tuesday evening.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Police were called to the 3100 block of 5th Avenue around 6:15 p.m. and found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

They also say a juvenile man was grazed by a bullet, but he refused any treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate.

