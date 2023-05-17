Your Money with Carlson Financial
Juvenile injured in daytime shooting in Mosby Court

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile is now recovering after receiving injuries from a daytime shooting on the city’s east end.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, in Mosby Court.

Officers were in the area at the time of the shooting and rushed to the scene to find a juvenile victim who had been shot. Police also found the suspect upon arrival and were able to make an arrest.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780 -1000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

