If you get a ticket by May 19, you could also win a 2023 Mazda 3, courtesy of Whitten Brothers
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you get a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway by May 19, you’ll also be eligible to win a car!

This year’s home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge at Westchester.

Reserve your tickets HERE for a chance at these additional prizes this spring:

  • A 2023 Mazda 3, courtesy of Whitten Brothers Mazda (Deadline: May 19)
  • A $10,000 Closet Factory gift certificate, courtesy of Closet Factory (Deadline: June 16)
  • Open House Prize in June (Dates, TBD): A $10,000 shopping spree from Green Front Furniture

Every $100 ticket helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.

The home features:

  • An estimated 1900 square feet of living space
  • 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths
  • 2-car garage and second-floor deck
  • Owner’s suite with private bath, featuring dual vanities and dual walk-in closets
  • Open kitchen complete with Bosch appliances, pantry, large island, and nearby café
  • First-floor guest suite complete with walk-in closet and private bath
  • Spacious family room ideal for hosting guests — complete with a gas fireplace

