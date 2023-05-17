Get a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you get a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway by May 19, you’ll also be eligible to win a car!
This year’s home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge at Westchester.
Reserve your tickets HERE for a chance at these additional prizes this spring:
- A 2023 Mazda 3, courtesy of Whitten Brothers Mazda (Deadline: May 19)
- A $10,000 Closet Factory gift certificate, courtesy of Closet Factory (Deadline: June 16)
- Open House Prize in June (Dates, TBD): A $10,000 shopping spree from Green Front Furniture
Every $100 ticket helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.
The home features:
- An estimated 1900 square feet of living space
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths
- 2-car garage and second-floor deck
- Owner’s suite with private bath, featuring dual vanities and dual walk-in closets
- Open kitchen complete with Bosch appliances, pantry, large island, and nearby café
- First-floor guest suite complete with walk-in closet and private bath
- Spacious family room ideal for hosting guests — complete with a gas fireplace
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.