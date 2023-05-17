Fox Elementary rebuild fully funded

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After concerns that Richmond Public Schools wouldn’t have enough money to fund the rebuilding of Fox Elementary School - the school division now announcing it just received grant money to cover the shortfall.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Jason Kamras said RPS received $5.6 million from the state to help cover the entire rebuild of Fox Elementary.

The estimated total cost to rebuild Fox was set at $25 million.

RPS was given $15 million from Mayor Stoney’s budget to help with those costs, along with some insurance money. However, that still left a shortfall in funding.

This state grant money will now allow RPS to pay for the entire construction project, which is slated to be completed by the Fall of 2025.

The school division also received state grant money to help fund other school projects.

For example, $20 million will be used to help build a new CTE school on Maury Street, $1 million will be used for Henderson Middle School, and an additional $1 million will be for J.L. Francis Elementary School to update floor plans.

RPS has not announced a timeline for when those other projects might be completed.

