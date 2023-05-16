Your Money with Carlson Financial
What to know about Chesterfield County high school graduations

Graduation ceremonies will take place from May 22 to May 26
By Oliver Sabo
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As the school year comes to a close, more than 4,700 Chesterfield County seniors are set to receive their high school diplomas.

Graduation ceremonies will take place from May 22 to May 26. While CCPS is reminding class of 2023 families that in-person attendance at graduations is by invitation only, every ceremony will be live-streamed on the school system’s YouTube channel.

Here’s the ceremony schedule and how to watch from home:

May 22

  • Thomas Dale High will livestream at 10 a.m. from Virginia Commonwealth University.
  • Midlothian High will livestream at 2:30 p.m. from VCU.
  • James River High will livestream at 7 p.m. from VCU.

May 23

May 24

May 26

  • Matoaca High will livestream at 9 a.m. from Virginia State University.
  • Carver College and Career Academy will livestream at 1:30 p.m. from VSU.

