What to know about Chesterfield County high school graduations

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As the school year comes to a close, more than 4,700 Chesterfield County seniors are set to receive their high school diplomas.

Graduation ceremonies will take place from May 22 to May 26. While CCPS is reminding class of 2023 families that in-person attendance at graduations is by invitation only, every ceremony will be live-streamed on the school system’s YouTube channel.

Here’s the ceremony schedule and how to watch from home:

May 22

Thomas Dale High will livestream at 10 a.m. from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Midlothian High will livestream at 2:30 p.m. from VCU.

James River High will livestream at 7 p.m. from VCU.

May 23

Manchester High will livestream at 10 a.m. from VCU.

Cosby High will livestream at 2:30 p.m. from VCU.

Monacan High will livestream at 7 p.m. from VCU.

May 24

Bird High will livestream at 10 a.m. from VCU.

Meadowbrook High will livestream at 2:30 p.m. from VCU.

Clover Hill High will livestream at 7 p.m. from VCU.

May 26

Matoaca High will livestream at 9 a.m. from Virginia State University.

Carver College and Career Academy will livestream at 1:30 p.m. from VSU.

