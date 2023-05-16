Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Cloudy last late day showers and storms likely.

First Alert Weather Day for Downpours late afternoon and evening.
Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for alerts in your area.
Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for alerts in your area.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for a downpours plus a few strong to severe storms 4PM-Midnight

Tuesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated morning and early afternoon shower possible. A few strong to severe storms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Main concerns are damaging wind, hail, and localized flooding. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Timeframe: 4PM to midnight. Widespread 1″ of rain likely with locally higher amounts in any storms. Highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Wednesday: Lingering pre-dawn showers give way to partly sunny skies into the afternoon. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-70s. (Early AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible, mainly in the afternoon. Lows in the low-50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the morning. Lows in the mid-50s, high around 80. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in low 80s

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury
Supreme Court of Virginia says it won’t reconsider Wegmans decision
Flock Safety cameras capture license plates.
Virginia crime board awards local law enforcement $1.6 million for new license plate readers
On May 13, deputies in Hanover responded to a reported crash in the 9100 block of New Worshams...
Mechanicsville man dies in ATV crash over the weekend
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2 at congressman’s Virginia office

Latest News

An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for alerts in your area.
Forecast: Few strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
Forecast: Few strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and warm with a spotty shower