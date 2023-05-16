Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Cloudy last late day showers and storms likely.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for a downpours plus a few strong to severe storms 4PM-Midnight

Tuesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated morning and early afternoon shower possible. A few strong to severe storms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Main concerns are damaging wind, hail, and localized flooding. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Timeframe: 4PM to midnight. Widespread 1″ of rain likely with locally higher amounts in any storms. Highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Wednesday: Lingering pre-dawn showers give way to partly sunny skies into the afternoon. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-70s. (Early AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible, mainly in the afternoon. Lows in the low-50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the morning. Lows in the mid-50s, high around 80. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in low 80s

