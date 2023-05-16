Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Richmond City Hall owed more than $50 million in delinquent taxes

Richmond City Hall is owed more than $50 million in back taxes. A new finance report breaks...
Richmond City Hall is owed more than $50 million in back taxes. A new finance report breaks down where all that money is due from.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Hall is owed more than $50 million in back taxes. A new finance report breaks down where all that money is due from. That number is up about 31% compared to last fiscal year when more than $38 million in delinquent taxes.

“It’s a huge impact to the city. That’s about 100 neighborhood playgrounds. That is about 10 neighborhoods being paved. That is pay raises, pretty significant pay raises to our city employees,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Councilor.

That’s $7.4 million in unpaid real estate taxes; $29 million in delinquent personal property taxes, like the car tax; and almost $14 million in unpaid business license taxes, which does include the city’s meals tax, among others.

> Meals tax audit reveals Richmond is losing $1.5 million annually

Lynch says the city could do a lot with an extra $50 million on hand.

“We have a lot of folks who are struggling. Struggling to put food on the table, pay bills, so we are looking at relief options for folks who are really struggling to make their tax payments,” said Lynch.

That includes expanding tax credit eligibility for seniors, and potentially allowing payment installments for tax bills.

“We’re putting any and all options on the table to really help citizens who are struggling to pay that, pay that property tax off,” said Lynch.

Another increase was in the special assessments against real estate. $91,000 in fees went unpaid last year.

Those are additional charges billed to a property owner because the property is not up to code. That includes yard work, trash removal and demolition.

If you don’t pay those taxes, the city could put a lien on your property, take you to court or even seize your assets.

For more information on getting current with your taxes, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury
Supreme Court of Virginia says it won’t reconsider Wegmans decision
On May 13, deputies in Hanover responded to a reported crash in the 9100 block of New Worshams...
Mechanicsville man dies in ATV crash over the weekend
Flock Safety cameras capture license plates.
Virginia crime board awards local law enforcement $1.6 million for new license plate readers
Crews remained on scene hours after the fire.
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after house fire

Latest News

The Richmond Ambulance Authority is upping its costs for transportation, responses and standby...
Richmond Ambulance Authority board approves rate increases
Police say the gun was found inside a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.
Gun found inside Henrico elementary school
Any one with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico woman found dead inside home
An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday