Richmond Ambulance Authority board approves rate increases

The Richmond Ambulance Authority is upping its costs for transportation, responses and standby...
The Richmond Ambulance Authority is upping its costs for transportation, responses and standby services starting June 1.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Ambulance Authority is upping its costs for transportation, responses and standby services starting June 1.

During a third-party review requested by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, consultants recommended increasing charges to better reflect market rates and generate the revenue RAA needs to maintain its current level of service.

Currently, RAA operates within the top 25% of EMS across the country.

Here is a breakdown of the current and updated costs:

SERVICE CATEGORYCURRENT RATESNEW RATES
BLS Non-Emergency Base Rate$450$942
ALS Non-Emergency Base Rate$450$942
ALS Emergency Base Rate$600$1,789
BLS Emergency Base Rate$500$1,507
ALS2 Emergency Base Rate$800$2,589
Critical Care Base Rate$1,500$3,060
BLS Non-Emergency Long Distance$525$942
Assessment FeeN/A$200
MILEAGE RATES
Base Rate - Local$11$31
Base Rate - Long-Distance/Contractual$21$31

This rate increase does not impact patients with Medicare or Medicaid, which make up about 81% of RAA’s transports.

Richmond also offers a Lifesaver Membership Program, which covers insurance co-pays and deductibles for emergency ambulance transports. Currently, that costs $49 a year for individuals or $79 for a family.

Starting in 2024, that cost will increase to $62 for individuals and $99 for a family.

RAA also offers the option to pay in installments or financial assistance. You can find more information on their website.

