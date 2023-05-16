Richmond Ambulance Authority board approves rate increases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Ambulance Authority is upping its costs for transportation, responses and standby services starting June 1.

During a third-party review requested by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, consultants recommended increasing charges to better reflect market rates and generate the revenue RAA needs to maintain its current level of service.

Currently, RAA operates within the top 25% of EMS across the country.

Here is a breakdown of the current and updated costs:

SERVICE CATEGORY CURRENT RATES NEW RATES BLS Non-Emergency Base Rate $450 $942 ALS Non-Emergency Base Rate $450 $942 ALS Emergency Base Rate $600 $1,789 BLS Emergency Base Rate $500 $1,507 ALS2 Emergency Base Rate $800 $2,589 Critical Care Base Rate $1,500 $3,060 BLS Non-Emergency Long Distance $525 $942 Assessment Fee N/A $200 MILEAGE RATES Base Rate - Local $11 $31 Base Rate - Long-Distance/Contractual $21 $31

This rate increase does not impact patients with Medicare or Medicaid, which make up about 81% of RAA’s transports.

Richmond also offers a Lifesaver Membership Program, which covers insurance co-pays and deductibles for emergency ambulance transports. Currently, that costs $49 a year for individuals or $79 for a family.

Starting in 2024, that cost will increase to $62 for individuals and $99 for a family.

RAA also offers the option to pay in installments or financial assistance. You can find more information on their website.

