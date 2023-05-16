Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Retail sales up 0.4% in April from March

FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants,...
FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants, according to a report.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers picked up their spending modestly in April from March, buoyed by a solid job market and easing inflationary pressures.

A bump up in demand for new cars also helped results, according to the Commerce Department report issued Tuesday.

Retail sales increased 0.4% in April from March when it was down 0.7%. It marked the first increase since January when unusually warm weather and a big jump in Social Security benefits likely spurred more spending.

Sales at car and auto parts dealers rose 0.4%, while business at gas stations fell 0.8%. Excluding car dealers and gas stations, retail sales rose 0.6%.

Spending increased 1.2% at online retailers and ticked up 0.6% at restaurants and bars. Department stores, electronic stores and home furnishings stores all saw declines. The figures are not adjusted for inflation unlike many other government reports.

The treasury secretary says if an agreement isn't reached, the U.S. could run out of money as soon as June 1. (CNN, POOL, @POTUS, HOUSE TV, CONGRESS.GOV)

Spending by Americans has remained resilient with signs of weakness elsewhere in the economy. A solid job market has helped to prop up spending. But there’s still been a broader pullback in spending as inflation still remains high despite some easing, and rising interest rates are taking a toll.

Consumer prices in the United States rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation remained high, implying that the retreat from sharply higher prices is likely to be slow and bumpy. Prices increased 0.4% from March to April, the government said last week, up sharply from a 0.1% rise from February to March. Compared with a year earlier, prices rose 4.9%, down slightly from March’s year-over-year increase. It was the smallest annual gain in two years.

And earlier on Tuesday Home Depot, after years of explosive growth during the pandemic, said that sales slowed during the first quarter of 2023, and the nation’s largest home improvement retailer cut its profit and sales expectations for the entire year. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, dropped 4.5%, and it was down 4.6% for stores in the U.S.

The numbers from Home Depot were a rough beginning to a busy week of retail earnings, dragging down the entire sector and the Dow as well.

Walmart, Target and Macy’s will all report quarterly earnings this week and next, and all edged lower in trading before the opening bell. Rival Lowe’s slid almost 3%.

Economists will be parsing retail numbers to look for the impact of volatility in the banking sector and how tightening credit is changing behavior.

The retail report covers only about a third of overall consumer spending and doesn’t include services such as hotel stays and plane tickets, which have rebounded as the threat of COVID-19 eases.

The Commerce Department recently revised its retail-sales data based on the results of annual surveys of retail and services industries.

__

AP Economics Writer Chris Rugaber in Washington contributed to this report.

_____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury
Supreme Court of Virginia says it won’t reconsider Wegmans decision
On May 13, deputies in Hanover responded to a reported crash in the 9100 block of New Worshams...
Mechanicsville man dies in ATV crash over the weekend
Flock Safety cameras capture license plates.
Virginia crime board awards local law enforcement $1.6 million for new license plate readers
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2 at congressman’s Virginia office

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Two staffers are out of the hospital after the attack on Rep. Gerry Connolly's office...
GRAPHIC: Office attack suspect chased woman; Lawmakers says suspect may have had mental issues
FILE - This Nov. 20, 2012 file photo shows country music legend Willie Nelson on NBC's "Today"...
Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concerts getting a theatrical release
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday