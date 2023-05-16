Your Money with Carlson Financial
Reba McEntire to replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) – “The Voice” torch is being passed from one country legend to another.

Reba McEntire will replace Blake Shelton as coach in the next season of NBC’s singing competition.

Shelton has been a coach since the first season in 2011, and McEntire was an advisor to his team that season.

She’s currently a “mega mentor” on season 23, lending advice to competing artists.

Shelton announced in October this will be his last season.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement announcing his departure. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me.

McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

