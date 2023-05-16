Over 1,000 drivers caught in Chestserfield for excessive speeding in just 2 weeks

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - During Chesterfield County’s month-long effort to stop speeders, more than 1,000 drivers were stopped for excessive speeding in the first 2 weeks of May.

The traffic sergeant for the county, Sergeant Stephan Rouze, says the higher above the speed limit you go, the more danger you put yourself and others in.

“Speeding is a choice, and people choose to put themselves and others in harm’s way, and it’s unacceptable. It has to stop. We’re not just talking about somebody going 10 over the speed limit. We’re seeing people going twice the speed limit, if not sometimes three times the speed limit, depending on the speed zone,” said Sergeant Rouze.

There have been 10 deadly crashes in Chesterfield so far in 2023, and 7 of them were caused by excessive speeding.

This week, a 17-year-old was caught going 101 mph on Genito Road, which is a 45 mph speed zone.

“It’s absolute insanity to be going that fast in our roadways,” said Rouze.

Rouze says he hears plenty of excuses as to why people aren’t obeying the limit, like running late for work or having to use the bathroom. Add on cell phone use while driving, and there’s even more danger.

“It’s just a recipe for disaster, especially for young, inexperienced drivers,” Rouze said.

Even though this targeted enforcement wraps up at the end of the month, Rouze says he wants everyone to remember.

“Life is full of second chances, but the laws of physics are less forgiving,” he said.

On Thursday, Chesterfield Police and other first responders will put on a realistic and interactive car crash scenario for young people to see the damage speeding and distracted driving can do.

It will be held at Cosby High School at noon.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.