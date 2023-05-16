Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to Know for Tuesday, May 16

A man with a metal baseball bat struck two workers at U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly's Virginia office, police and the congressman said.
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Tuesday, May 16, 2023:

Late Day Showers

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for downpours plus a few strong to severe storms from 4 p.m. to midnight.

RPS Teacher Bonuses

  • In an attempt to try to hire more teachers at schools with the highest number of positions open, RPS decided to up one of its sign-on bonuses. Starting in June, the school division will offer $4,000 to teachers who work in one of the schools in high need.

Colonial Heights Fire

VA Congressman’s Staff Attacked

A 49-year-old entered Rep. Connolly's office and assaulted two congressional staffers with a metal bat, police said. (WJLA, FAIRFAX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)

Paralyzed Graduate Walks

A robotic exoskeleton - is giving one local student a chance to walk across the stage for graduation.

