News to Know for Tuesday, May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Tuesday, May 16, 2023:
Late Day Showers
- Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for downpours late afternoon and evening. Full forecast >
RPS Teacher Bonuses
- In an attempt to try to hire more teachers at schools with the highest number of positions open, RPS decided to up one of its sign-on bonuses. Starting in June, the school division will offer $4,000 to teachers who work in one of the schools in high need.
Colonial Heights Fire
- Two children and their grandmother are fighting for their lives at VCU Medical Center after their home caught fire Monday afternoon.
VA Congressman’s Staff Attacked
- A man is in custody after police say he attacked two of Congressman Gerry Connolly’s staffers with a metal baseball bat.
Paralyzed Graduate Walks
- Khalil Watson got the chance to walk across the stage at his graduation from J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College. This comes seven years after he was shot in the neck and paralyzed from the neck down.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.