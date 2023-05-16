Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

IRS considers free tax filing

The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction...
The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction Act.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. government is considering its own free tax-filing system.

This week, the Internal Revenue Service is set to release a report on a feasibility study it conducted on the issue.

It looked at whether the IRS could create a service to prepare and submit taxes directly to the government at no cost.

The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction Act.

But it is facing backlash from business groups, who fear this would diminish companies like H&R Block and TurboTax.

Republicans also argue the plan would give even more power to the IRS against ordinary taxpayers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury
Supreme Court of Virginia says it won’t reconsider Wegmans decision
On May 13, deputies in Hanover responded to a reported crash in the 9100 block of New Worshams...
Mechanicsville man dies in ATV crash over the weekend
Flock Safety cameras capture license plates.
Virginia crime board awards local law enforcement $1.6 million for new license plate readers
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2 at congressman’s Virginia office

Latest News

FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting...
Face masks are still a good idea at the doctor’s office, study says
One month after the box with more than 350 tax documents went missing, UPS delivered the box to...
Box of missing Chesterfield residents’ tax documents found
The Virginia Capitol under construction in March 2023.
How redistricting reform is launching the Virginia General Assembly into a new era
Missing Chesterfield tax documents found at local business
Missing Chesterfield tax documents found at local business