Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

How redistricting reform is launching the Virginia General Assembly into a new era

The Virginia Capitol under construction in March 2023.
The Virginia Capitol under construction in March 2023.(Sarah Vogelsong (Virginia Mercury))
By Graham Moomaw
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Since 2016, half of the 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates have turned over, bringing a wave of newcomers to an institution as old as American democracy itself. The churn will intensify this year when three dozen House members are either resigning or running for a different office.

The 2023 election cycle could bring even more dramatic change to the Virginia Senate, where key leaders from both political parties are stepping down in a retirement wave affecting at least a quarter of the upper chamber’s 40 seats. A dozen more sitting senators are currently facing primary competition, which could push the number of departures even higher after the June 20 primary elections.

The reasons for the 2023 exodus vary from legislator to legislator. For some, advanced age or illness was a decisive factor. But the dramatically different electoral maps created after voters approved a new redistricting process in 2021 have been a clear factor in the ongoing institutional shake-up, pushing many incumbents out and opening up more room for candidates to run in new districts other incumbents can’t fully claim as their own.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury
Supreme Court of Virginia says it won’t reconsider Wegmans decision
On May 13, deputies in Hanover responded to a reported crash in the 9100 block of New Worshams...
Mechanicsville man dies in ATV crash over the weekend
Flock Safety cameras capture license plates.
Virginia crime board awards local law enforcement $1.6 million for new license plate readers
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2 at congressman’s Virginia office

Latest News

One month after the box with more than 350 tax documents went missing, UPS delivered the box to...
Box of missing Chesterfield residents’ tax documents found
Missing Chesterfield tax documents found at local business
Missing Chesterfield tax documents found at local business
Groundbreaking for the project is planned for the fall of 2023, and the center is expected to...
CoStar to contribute $18M for construction of VCU Arts & Innovation Center
CoStar to contribute $18M for construction of VCU Arts & Innovation Center
Co-Star to contribute $18M for construction of VCU Arts & Innovation center