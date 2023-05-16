Henrico woman found dead inside home

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside an eastern Henrico home Monday afternoon.

At around 3:18 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Summer Court for a reported medical emergency.

A family member found Brittany Jo McDaniel, 41, dead inside the home, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

