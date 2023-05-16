Henrico Police holding rabies clinic for pets

Henrico, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Division is giving pet owners an opportunity to protect their pets this weekend.

The police division will hold a rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 20 at the Henrico County Government Center. Pets from all localities are welcome at the event, and cats must be brought in carriers.

Vaccines will cost $15 and must be paid in cash. The payment also includes a rabies tag and an inoculation certificate.

Henrico dog licenses will also be available at the clinic for $10, which are valid for the life of the animal while the owner lives in Henrico and the pet’s rabies vaccination are kept current.

Virginia law requires all dogs and cats older than four months to be vaccinated for rabies.

More information is available on Henrico Police’s website or by calling the Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-880.

