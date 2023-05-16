Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Henrico Police holding rabies clinic for pets

The Henrico County Police Division is giving pet owners an opportunity to protect their pets...
The Henrico County Police Division is giving pet owners an opportunity to protect their pets against rabies this weekend.(Pixabay)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Henrico, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Division is giving pet owners an opportunity to protect their pets this weekend.

The police division will hold a rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 20 at the Henrico County Government Center. Pets from all localities are welcome at the event, and cats must be brought in carriers.

Vaccines will cost $15 and must be paid in cash. The payment also includes a rabies tag and an inoculation certificate.

Henrico dog licenses will also be available at the clinic for $10, which are valid for the life of the animal while the owner lives in Henrico and the pet’s rabies vaccination are kept current.

Virginia law requires all dogs and cats older than four months to be vaccinated for rabies.

More information is available on Henrico Police’s website or by calling the Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-880.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury
Supreme Court of Virginia says it won’t reconsider Wegmans decision
Police say the gun was found inside a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.
Gun found inside Henrico elementary school
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
On May 13, deputies in Hanover responded to a reported crash in the 9100 block of New Worshams...
Mechanicsville man dies in ATV crash over the weekend

Latest News

Strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
More than 4,700 Chesterfield County seniors are set to receive their high school diplomas from...
What to know about Chesterfield County high school graduations
An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
Save money on your monthly utilities
Expert tips to combat rising utility bills