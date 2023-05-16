Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Gun found inside Henrico elementary school

Police say the gun was found inside a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the gun was found inside a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a gun was found inside of an elementary school Tuesday afternoon.

Henrico Police say the gun was found inside a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School in Glen Allen.

Police say while there are no known threats or injuries, a school resource officer and school officials are working to investigate the incident.

Henrico Police will remain at the school as instruction continues.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury
Supreme Court of Virginia says it won’t reconsider Wegmans decision
On May 13, deputies in Hanover responded to a reported crash in the 9100 block of New Worshams...
Mechanicsville man dies in ATV crash over the weekend
Flock Safety cameras capture license plates.
Virginia crime board awards local law enforcement $1.6 million for new license plate readers
Crews remained on scene hours after the fire.
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after house fire

Latest News

The Richmond Ambulance Authority is upping its costs for transportation, responses and standby...
Richmond Ambulance Authority board approves rate increases
Richmond City Hall is owed more than $50 million in back taxes. A new finance report breaks...
Richmond City Hall owed more than $50 million in delinquent taxes
Any one with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico woman found dead inside home
An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday