Dinwiddie track coach honored by former student turned coach

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) -It’s an inspiring story about the power of mentorship and the lasting impact a coach can have on a young student-athlete.

Bob Weaver has been the track and cross-country coach for Dinwiddie High School for over 20 years. Hundreds of student-athletes have had Weaver as a coach, but one up-and-coming coach and former student of Weaver’s wanted to honor him with NBC12′s Acts of Kindness.

Watch the big moment below:

