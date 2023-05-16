Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Dinwiddie track coach honored by former student turned coach

By Anthony Antoine
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) -It’s an inspiring story about the power of mentorship and the lasting impact a coach can have on a young student-athlete.

Bob Weaver has been the track and cross-country coach for Dinwiddie High School for over 20 years. Hundreds of student-athletes have had Weaver as a coach, but one up-and-coming coach and former student of Weaver’s wanted to honor him with NBC12′s Acts of Kindness.

Watch the big moment below:

It’s an inspiring story about the power of mentorship and the lasting impact a coach can have on a young student-athlete.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this evening
Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury
Supreme Court of Virginia says it won’t reconsider Wegmans decision
Police say the gun was found inside a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.
Gun found inside Henrico elementary school
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
On May 13, deputies in Hanover responded to a reported crash in the 9100 block of New Worshams...
Mechanicsville man dies in ATV crash over the weekend

Latest News

An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this evening
Operation Ceasefire will launch on June 1. The program has been in the works since January and...
Hopewell launches new initiative to help cut down on crime
Colonial Heights house fire leaves two toddlers fighting for their lives.
2 toddlers fighting for their lives after Colonial Heights house fire
Richmond police officers to unionize
Richmond police officers to unionize