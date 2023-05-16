Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Dept. of Wildlife Resources offers reminders as bear activity increases

Bear sightings have been reported across our area, including one in a Chesterfield neighborhood
Bear sighting in Chesterfield neighborhood.
Bear sighting in Chesterfield neighborhood.(Source;Viewer | Viewer)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The talk among many living in a Chesterfield neighborhood near the Salisbury area, including Chris Jordan, has been a bear spotted running near a wooded area over the weekend.

“My wife was just saying oh there was a bear sighting in Salisbury or in the area,” said Jordan, who lives close by. “At first it was a little bit, I guess a little surprising, but I guess you know with all the wildlife we have out this way and all the construction and people, it’s not very surprising at all.”

The bear sighting is one of the recent sightings reported in our area.

On Monday, Petersburg Police tweeted out an alert about a bear sighting in the area of Lee Avenue and South Street near the Henry William Townhomes.

“Every spring, bears move a lot. Whether it’s food, dispersing young, or males moving around,” said Carl Tugend, bear project lead with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. “You have them moving around in search of food sources. Essentially, they’re not eating most of the winter for the most part and they’re moving in the spring, so they’re moving to find food.”

If you see a bear, Tugend encourages you to keep your distance.

“Back away, don’t approach the bear. Don’t run from the bear,” said Tugend. “Bears are predators. If you run, it might incite the instincts for the bear to chase.”

In addition, Tugend encourages people to secure their trash, take down their birdfeeders, and don’t leave food outside or in your car.

“Bears think with their stomachs so any easy food source they’re going to go for,” he told NBC12.

Tugend also encourages people to clean their grills so, “there’s no odors that are going to attract a bear there.”

Tugend said if you see a cub has a visible injury, is lethargic, or has been seen in the same location for more than 24 hours, call the Wildlife Conflict Helpline, toll free at 1-855-571-9003.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury
Supreme Court of Virginia says it won’t reconsider Wegmans decision
Police say the gun was found inside a bathroom at Longdale Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.
Gun found inside Henrico elementary school
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
On May 13, deputies in Hanover responded to a reported crash in the 9100 block of New Worshams...
Mechanicsville man dies in ATV crash over the weekend

Latest News

Strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
More than 4,700 Chesterfield County seniors are set to receive their high school diplomas from...
What to know about Chesterfield County high school graduations
The Henrico County Police Division is giving pet owners an opportunity to protect their pets...
Henrico Police holding rabies clinic for pets
An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday