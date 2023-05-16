Co-Star to contribute $18M for construction of VCU Arts & Innovation center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Co-Star group has announced an $18 million commitment to VCU to support the development of its planned Arts and Innovation Academic Center on the VCU Campus.

CoStar Group is the leading provider of online real estate marketplaces in the commercial and residential property industry. The historic partnership with VCU adds to the company’s long-standing history of investment in educational opportunities in the city of Richmond and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“CoStar Group’s strategic partnership - the second-largest corporate commitment in VCU history - will provide a launch pad for generations of VCU innovators, artists, makers and performers,” said Michael Rao, Ph.D., President of Virginia Commonwealth University and VCU Health. “We’re excited about our plan to name the CoStar Center for Arts and Innovation, which will recognize the tremendous alliance that has grown between VCU and CoStar Group. This collaboration will enrich our students, CoStar Group’s workforce, and the city of Richmond alike.”

The building is expected to be named the CoStar Center for Arts and Innovation after receiving the necessary approval from the VCU Board of Visitors, the Commonwealth’s Department of General Services, and other state agencies.

Development of the CoStar Center for Arts will consolidate VCU’s fourth nationally ranked School of the Arts and innovation programs under one roof for the first time.

“VCU has proven to be a constant source of innovation and energy, and CoStar Group has drawn heavily from its graduates and creative talent in recent years. As we continue to expand our business, our interests align seamlessly with VCU’s commitment to educational excellence,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group and a VCU Board of Visitors member since 2021. “I am confident that Dr. Rao’s leadership will continue to make a positive lasting impact and that he will be a thoughtful steward of the center’s resources. This partnership will support VCU’s world-class educational programs as well as contribute culturally to the city of Richmond and the Commonwealth of Virginia, which CoStar Group calls home.”

The CoStar Center for Arts and Innovation is expected to consist of 213,000 square feet on a one-acre site at the intersection of Broad and Belvidere streets.

The building is expected to be designed for the entire Richmond community, with features that include flexible classrooms, performance venues and makerspaces for rapidly growing partnerships amongst several industries.

Uses for the building are expected to range from opera to quantum computing. Students will have the opportunity to learn the disciplines of engineering, cinema, theater, immersive media technology and gaming.

Groundbreaking for the project is planned for the fall of 2023. The center is expected to open to the public in early 2027.

