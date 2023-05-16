Your Money with Carlson Financial
Charges dismissed in Shockoe Bottom assault case

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin confirmed Tuesday that charges have been dismissed against a Richmond man accused of assaulting a woman in Shockoe Bottom.

The charges against Ladell Holmes were dismissed because of “evidentiary issues that developed,” McEachin said.

No other suspects have been named in the case.

Back in March, officers received a call for an assault in the 00 block of North 19th Street.

Officers arrived and located a female who had seriously injured her leg after being strangled and struck by an unknown man.

“The victim was walking and the suspect just came up behind her and started attacking her,” Richmond Police Detective Sergeant Anthony Catoggio said at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

