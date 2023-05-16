Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Body of missing 4-year-old boy found on Massachusetts shoreline

Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.
Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.(Massachusetts State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The body of a missing 4-year-old boy was found on the shore of one of the Boston Harbor islands, state police in Massachusetts said Monday.

Massachusetts State Police said Mohamed Abou Fofana had been playing at a park on Castle Island on Sunday when he went missing.

Police began a search Sunday night that resumed Monday morning, and the body was found around midday. Police said the body would be transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and an investigation would follow.

Mohamed was from South Boston and was playing with a relative who lost sight of him and then called 911.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury
Supreme Court of Virginia says it won’t reconsider Wegmans decision
The balloon's pilot confirmed with authorities that it landed in the 800 block of Azalea Avenue.
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Henrico
An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The 10 for 10 series will begin on Thursday, May 18, on International Museum Day. (Source:...
Science on a budget: Science Museum of Virginia offers $10 admission

Latest News

Chesterfield Fire and EMS were called to the 1100 block of Covington Road just before 4 p.m. on...
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after house fire
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in...
Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges
Groundbreaking for the project is planned for the fall of 2023, and the center is expected to...
Co-Star to contribute $18M for construction of VCU Arts & Innovation center
Three people were killed and at least seven people were injured Monday in a New Mexico mass...
Police: 3 people killed, at least 7 injured in New Mexico shooting
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2 at congressman’s Virginia office