2 toddlers fighting for their lives after Colonial Heights house fire

Two children are in critical condition at VCU Medical Center after a massive house fire broke out in Colonial Heights.
By Macy Moors
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The fire happened at the 1100 Block of Convington Road around 4 p.m. Monday.

One woman and two children were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

NBC12 spoke with the family’s loved ones on Tuesday.

“All the pictures on the wall are burnt up. It’s hard. It’s tough. There’s a lot of memories,” Destiny Davis said.

Davis, a cousin of the family, says she was filling out paperwork yesterday when she received a phone call that her grandmother’s house was engulfed in flames.

“I immediately started thinking about the kids because she always has kids. Where are the kids at?” Davis said.

Davis says a neighbor was driving by when he saw smoke billowing from the home.

She says the neighbor jumped into action and called the police.

Davis says her grandmother and two children, a two-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl, were rushed to VCU Medical Center, where both children are still fighting for their lives.

Davis says both children suffered burns over 70% of their bodies.

The toddlers’ 72-year-old great-grandmother, Sharon Davis, is expected to survive.

Davis also says two cats and one dog escaped the house in time.

“I’d like to thank the fire department and the police. Their quick actions are the reason who got out of the house so quickly and the civilian, David, who lives right down the street,” Davis said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Colonial Heights Fire & EMS confirmed with NBC12 the fire started in the living room near or on the couch.

The children were playing beside the couch that now sits charred on the front lawn.

“Please continue to keep this family in your prayers. We’re really praying for those babies and the mom to, at this point, pull through,” Davis said.

Davis remains hopeful her loved ones will pull through.

She says Sharon bought the home nearly six years ago, and they’re hoping to rebuild it again once the family recovers.

