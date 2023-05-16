Your Money with Carlson Financial
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after house fire

Chesterfield Fire and EMS were called to the 1100 block of Covington Road just before 4 p.m. on...
Chesterfield Fire and EMS were called to the 1100 block of Covington Road just before 4 p.m. on Monday due to reports of a residential fire.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Two children and one adult are now fighting for their lives after a severe house fire in Colonial Heights.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS were called to the 1100 block of Covington Road just before 4 p.m. on Monday due to reports of a residential fire.

When Firefighters arrived, a fire was observed coming from an upstairs window of a single-family home.

Inside the home, there were two children and one adult who were all transported to VCU Trauma Center In critical condition.

According to Chesterfield Fire, Firefighters took approximately 16 minutes to contain the fire.

A total of eight people have now been displaced as a result of the fire. They have all found places to stay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Fire Marshal Jennings at (804) 520-9376.

