Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

RPS working to fill 150+ teacher vacancies

Richmond City Public Schools is working to address the ongoing teacher shortage.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Public Schools is working to address the ongoing teacher shortage.

Right now, the school division has more than 150 teacher vacancies.

The school division says it is ahead of where it was last year when it came to filling teacher vacancies.

Last summer, RPS was short nearly 200 teacher positions.

The school board will try to solve the problem using a four-pronged approach.

First, they will work to enhance RPS’s marketing campaign, adjust signing bonuses, add hiring events, and invest more in programs that already exist.

A signing bonus plan was recently approved by the school board. Teachers could earn up to $12,000 in signing bonuses, and those who sign before June 1 will get $6,000.

The extra money will also be given if a teacher has to relocate, is hired at the schools with the highest need for teachers, and if they are bilingual.

Right now, the schools with the largest numbers of vacancies are George Carver Elementary School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, River City Middle School, and Thomas Henderson Middle School.

The school board will meet Monday night at 6 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson High School.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury
Supreme Court of Virginia says it won’t reconsider Wegmans decision
Hundreds show support for Iowa couple hurt in hot air balloon crash
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Henrico
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The 10 for 10 series will begin on Thursday, May 18, on International Museum Day. (Source:...
Science on a budget: Science Museum of Virginia offers $10 admission
The annual Richmond Shakespeare Festival will begin June 1 through July 30, 2023.
24th Annual Shakespeare festival returns to Richmond

Latest News

Hundreds show support for Iowa couple hurt in hot air balloon crash
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Henrico
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Henrico
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Henrico
Nottoway Schools threat deemed non-credible
Nottoway Schools threat deemed non-credible
RPS working to fill 150+ teacher vacancies
RPS working to fill 150+ teacher vacancies