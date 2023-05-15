RPS working to fill 150+ teacher vacancies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Public Schools is working to address the ongoing teacher shortage.

Right now, the school division has more than 150 teacher vacancies.

The school division says it is ahead of where it was last year when it came to filling teacher vacancies.

Last summer, RPS was short nearly 200 teacher positions.

The school board will try to solve the problem using a four-pronged approach.

First, they will work to enhance RPS’s marketing campaign, adjust signing bonuses, add hiring events, and invest more in programs that already exist.

A signing bonus plan was recently approved by the school board. Teachers could earn up to $12,000 in signing bonuses, and those who sign before June 1 will get $6,000.

The extra money will also be given if a teacher has to relocate, is hired at the schools with the highest need for teachers, and if they are bilingual.

Right now, the schools with the largest numbers of vacancies are George Carver Elementary School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, River City Middle School, and Thomas Henderson Middle School.

The school board will meet Monday night at 6 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson High School.

