News to Know for Monday, May 15

Here's a look at your top headlines for Monday, May 15, 2023:

Nottoway Schools Threat

The Nottoway Sheriff's Office says charges are pending.

Students in Nottway will see more police officers at school Monday after a threatening message was posted on social media over the weekend.

RPS Teacher Vacancies

Richmond City Public Schools is working to address the ongoing teacher shortage.

Richmond City Public Schools is working to address more than 150 teacher vacancies . The school system says it is ahead of where it was last year when it came to filling teacher vacancies. Last summer, the school was short nearly 200 teacher positions.

Unusual Sight in Henrico

A hot air balloon was forced to make an emergency landing in Henrico after flying off its original course.

hot air balloon made an emergency landing in someone’s yard just a few blocks from Henrico High School. Nobody on board the balloon was hurt.

Richneck Bodycam Footage Released

Newport News police released body camera footage from the day of the Richneck Elementary School shooting. (NEWPORT NEWS POLICE DEPARTMENT)

The Newport News Police Department released a bodycam video of officers responding to the Richneck Elementary School shooting back in January. Deja Taylor , the mother of the six-year-old boy who shot his teacher, is charged with a felony count of child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly storing a firearm.

Mostly Cloudy Day

A light spotty shower is possible today, mainly in the afternoon.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy and warm day, with a spotty shower possible in the afternoon. Full forecast >

