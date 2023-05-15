News to Know for Monday, May 15
Nottoway Schools Threat
- Students in Nottway will see more police officers at school Monday after a threatening message was posted on social media over the weekend.
RPS Teacher Vacancies
- Richmond City Public Schools is working to address more than 150 teacher vacancies. The school system says it is ahead of where it was last year when it came to filling teacher vacancies. Last summer, the school was short nearly 200 teacher positions.
Unusual Sight in Henrico
- A hot air balloon made an emergency landing in someone’s yard just a few blocks from Henrico High School. Nobody on board the balloon was hurt.
Richneck Bodycam Footage Released
- The Newport News Police Department released a bodycam video of officers responding to the Richneck Elementary School shooting back in January. Deja Taylor, the mother of the six-year-old boy who shot his teacher, is charged with a felony count of child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly storing a firearm.
Mostly Cloudy Day
- Monday will be a mostly cloudy and warm day, with a spotty shower possible in the afternoon. Full forecast >
