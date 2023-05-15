Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to Know for Monday, May 15

Willow Crawford, left, and her older sister Ava, right, join friend Kaylynn Vestre, center, in...
Willow Crawford, left, and her older sister Ava, right, join friend Kaylynn Vestre, center, in expressing their support for Richneck Elementary School first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner during a candlelight vigil in her honor at the School Administration Building in Newport News, Va., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Zwerner was shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student while teaching class on Friday, Jan. 6.((AP Photo/John C. Clark))
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Monday, May 15, 2023:

Nottoway Schools Threat

The Nottoway Sheriff's Office says charges are pending.
  • Students in Nottway will see more police officers at school Monday after a threatening message was posted on social media over the weekend.

RPS Teacher Vacancies

Richmond City Public Schools is working to address the ongoing teacher shortage.
  • Richmond City Public Schools is working to address more than 150 teacher vacancies. The school system says it is ahead of where it was last year when it came to filling teacher vacancies. Last summer, the school was short nearly 200 teacher positions.

Unusual Sight in Henrico

A hot air balloon was forced to make an emergency landing in Henrico after flying off its original course.

Richneck Bodycam Footage Released

Newport News police released body camera footage from the day of the Richneck Elementary School...
Newport News police released body camera footage from the day of the Richneck Elementary School shooting.(NEWPORT NEWS POLICE DEPARTMENT)
  • The Newport News Police Department released a bodycam video of officers responding to the Richneck Elementary School shooting back in January. Deja Taylor, the mother of the six-year-old boy who shot his teacher, is charged with a felony count of child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly storing a firearm.

Mostly Cloudy Day

A light spotty shower is possible today, mainly in the afternoon.
  • Monday will be a mostly cloudy and warm day, with a spotty shower possible in the afternoon. Full forecast >

