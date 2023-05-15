Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and warm with a spotty shower

A light spotty shower possible today, mainly in the afternoon
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers expected during the day Tuesday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible Tuesday evening continuing overnight.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with sunshine fighting through at times. Spotty light showers possible. Highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day. Heavy rain and storms possible in the evening and overnight. First Alert: A few strong to severe storms are possible in the evening mainly west of RVA. Minor urban flooding possible. Half-inch to 1-inch rain totals, up to 2 inches possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s. (Day Rain Chance: 40%, Overnight Forecast: 70%)

Wednesday: Lingering showers in the morning should give way to mainly sunny skies in the afternoon. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid-70s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of a shower. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury
Supreme Court of Virginia says it won’t reconsider Wegmans decision
Hundreds show support for Iowa couple hurt in hot air balloon crash
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Henrico
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The 10 for 10 series will begin on Thursday, May 18, on International Museum Day. (Source:...
Science on a budget: Science Museum of Virginia offers $10 admission
The annual Richmond Shakespeare Festival will begin June 1 through July 30, 2023.
24th Annual Shakespeare festival returns to Richmond

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Watching our next chance of storms late Tuesday
First Alert: Storm chances return late Tuesday
First Alert: Storm chances return late Tuesday
Sunday Forecast: Partly sunny and warm
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Drying out for Mother’s Day