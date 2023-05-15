Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and warm with a spotty shower

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers expected during the day Tuesday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible Tuesday evening continuing overnight.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with sunshine fighting through at times. Spotty light showers possible. Highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day. Heavy rain and storms possible in the evening and overnight. First Alert: A few strong to severe storms are possible in the evening mainly west of RVA. Minor urban flooding possible. Half-inch to 1-inch rain totals, up to 2 inches possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s. (Day Rain Chance: 40%, Overnight Forecast: 70%)

Wednesday: Lingering showers in the morning should give way to mainly sunny skies in the afternoon. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid-70s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of a shower. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.