Mechanicsville man dies in ATV crash over the weekend

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville man has died after a crash involving an ATV over the weekend.

On May 13, deputies in Hanover responded to a reported crash in the 9100 block of New Worshams Way just after 11 p.m.

Deputies say a 2022 Yamaha Kodiak 700 ATV was traveling south on New Worshams Way when it approached a curve in the 9100 block. The ATV then left the roadway, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Jonathan William Gurley, 40, was the driver and sole occupant. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

