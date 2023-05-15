Your Money with Carlson Financial
High school senior goes missing off the coast while swimming with friends

An 18-year-old who has been missing off the coast near Cannon Beach since Friday has been identified by the Beaverton School District.
By FOX 12 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A high school senior from Oregon was identified as a swimmer who went missing last week.

The Beaverton School District said 18-year-old Jacob Stokes was among a group of students who went missing in the ocean near Cannon Beach on Friday.

Firefighters with the Cannon Beach Fire District said four people were in the water when they went missing just before 4 p.m. They were told two made it out of the water safely.

A Cannon Beach Fire Department swimmer rescued one person who was taken to the hospital.

Rescue crews searched for the remaining swimmer for another hour but could not find the person. The Coast Guard continued searching with a helicopter and two boats until dark. It turned over the recovery efforts to local authorities.

“Our hearts break for Jacob’s family, his close friends, and our entire community at this time of deep sadness and grief,” Mountainside High School principal Todd Corsetti said in an email sent to the school community.

Corsetti described Stokes as a “friend to many.” He was a member of the cross country and track teams and planned to attend Oregon State University in the fall.

