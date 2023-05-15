Your Money with Carlson Financial
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday

Strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday late PM
By Nick Russo
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re watching the potential for a few strong to severe storms late in the day on Tuesday across central Virginia, and that’s why Tuesday is now a First Alert Weather Day.

There is a fairly wide range of time when we will be watching for the strong storm potential, from 4 p.m. Tuesday until just after midnight Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Especially because storms may persist late into the evening, it’s important to have ways to get a warning even if you are sleeping.

Your cell phone and the NBC12 First Alert weather app with notifications and sound turned on can alert you to dangerous weather, and a NOAA weather radio is another great option.

An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across...
An example of what radar could look like late Tuesday evening, with scattered storms across central Virginia and a few stronger storms possible.(WWBT)

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined areas south and west of Richmond, including Farmville, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward counties in a level 2 out of 5 slight risk (the yellow shaded area). The rest of central Virginia is in a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk.

It is a low-end threat, but any storms that get going could become strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has included all of central Virginia in at least a level 1 out of 5...
The Storm Prediction Center has included all of central Virginia in at least a level 1 out of 5 risk of severe storms on Tuesday. A slightly higher risk of storms will be for areas southwest of RVA.(WWBT)

Strong wind gusts are the greatest risk with any storms that develop on Tuesday, along with hail, downpours, and lightning. An isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

Gusty winds, lightning, hail, and an isolated tornado are all possible on Tuesday during the...
Gusty winds, lightning, hail, and an isolated tornado are all possible on Tuesday during the late afternoon and evening.(WWBT)

Don’t forget to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates on this potential for strong to severe storms.

> Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App

You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

