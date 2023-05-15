First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday
Strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re watching the potential for a few strong to severe storms late in the day on Tuesday across central Virginia, and that’s why Tuesday is now a First Alert Weather Day.
There is a fairly wide range of time when we will be watching for the strong storm potential, from 4 p.m. Tuesday until just after midnight Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Especially because storms may persist late into the evening, it’s important to have ways to get a warning even if you are sleeping.
Your cell phone and the NBC12 First Alert weather app with notifications and sound turned on can alert you to dangerous weather, and a NOAA weather radio is another great option.
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined areas south and west of Richmond, including Farmville, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward counties in a level 2 out of 5 slight risk (the yellow shaded area). The rest of central Virginia is in a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk.
It is a low-end threat, but any storms that get going could become strong to severe.
Strong wind gusts are the greatest risk with any storms that develop on Tuesday, along with hail, downpours, and lightning. An isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.
Don’t forget to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates on this potential for strong to severe storms.
> Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App
You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.