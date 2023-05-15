Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Fire breaks out at Marathon refinery in Texas; 1 worker dead

FILE - Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation.
FILE - Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — A fire at a Marathon Petroleum refinery near Houston on Monday caused visible flames and left at least one worker dead, the company said.

Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation. Aerial footage from Houston television stations showed crews trying to put out flames at the Galveston Bay refinery, which is along a stretch of Texas coast that is heavily populated by petrochemical facilities.

Neither the company nor authorities immediately said whether anyone else was injured.

“The safety of our workers and the community is our top priority, and a full investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident,” Marathon said in a statement.

Texas City police said that by Monday afternoon the fire was under control and contained in the facility. The company had earlier said it had accounted for all workers.

Fires at refineries in the area are not uncommon. Earlier this month, a fire at a Shell facility in nearby Deer Park sent nine workers to the hospital and caused massive plumes of smoke.

In March, an explosion and fire at a facility owned by INEOS Phenol in nearby Pasadena, Texas, left one injured.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia Mercury
Supreme Court of Virginia says it won’t reconsider Wegmans decision
The balloon's pilot confirmed with authorities that it landed in the 800 block of Azalea Avenue.
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Henrico
The 10 for 10 series will begin on Thursday, May 18, on International Museum Day. (Source:...
Science on a budget: Science Museum of Virginia offers $10 admission
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Azrock Court just after 11 p.m. on Friday, May 12.
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Henrico

Latest News

Democrat offers bill to stop ‘judge shopping’
Democrat offers bill to stop ‘judge shopping’
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and others touted more $560,000 dollars for summer camps and other...
Richmond leaders roll out summer youth programming to curb violence
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of...
Debt ceiling: McCarthy says ‘no progress’ ahead of talks Tuesday with Biden
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Lawmaker says his staff was attacked with a bat