Family puts up ‘stop shooting’ signs after bullet flies in boys’ window

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas family has taken matters into their own hands to stop shots being fired near their home after they say one of those bullets flew into their sons’ bedroom.

With gunshots a near constant, bullets aren’t hard to find in the small patch of woods lining the Guevara family’s home in Harris County. “What if” has always been in the back of their minds until late April when it became their reality.

A stray bullet went through the window in 8-year-old Mateo Guevara and 12-year-old Jonas Guevara’s bedroom on April 28.

“It really felt like I was in a movie or something,” Mateo said.

The incident happened on a Friday night, and the boys were still out playing. Their family is worried they won’t be so lucky next time.

“I didn’t really feel safe anymore. I remember that night, I didn’t even want to sleep in my room,” Jonas said.

The family says gunshots have been a problem in the wooded area for years. It’s something they have contacted the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office about.

“They told us that there’s not much they can do right now because everyone is so short staffed, and they said to keep calling,” said Maria Guevara, Mateo and Jonas’ mother.

Deciding to take matters into their own hands, the family had two large signs made and placed them along the tree line.

“Stop shooting this direction! Your bullets went through my sons’ window. Violators will be prosecuted unless I find you first!” the signs read.

So far, the family believes the signs are working. They say they heard gunshots nearly every night until the signs were posted but haven’t heard any recently. They’re hoping things are able to improve without getting worse.

“It actually is pretty sad that that’s probably what it’s going to take, that something really bad to happen. It shouldn’t get to that point,” Maria Guevara said.

Authorities say patrols have increased in the area since the shots fired incident.

