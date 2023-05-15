Your Money with Carlson Financial
Box of missing Chesterfield residents’ tax documents found

The box does not appear to have been tampered with
One month after the box with more than 350 tax documents went missing, UPS delivered the box to...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A box of missing tax documents has been found, Chesterfield’s commissioner of the revenue said Monday.

Jenefer Smith Hughes says that on Friday - one month after the box with more than 350 tax documents went missing - UPS delivered the box to another business.

“The administrator for the company had opened the box, and resealed it as soon as she saw the contents,” Hughes said. “She sent it directly to the Virginia Department of Taxation and emailed my office.”

The box does not appear to have been tampered with.

The original tax filing documents, along with a letter, will be returned to the taxpayers starting on Tuesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Lifelock credit monitoring will continue to be available to the taxpayers affected,” Hughes said.

