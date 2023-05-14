Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Partly sunny and warm

A mix of sunshine and clouds today and Monday, storms possible Tuesday evening
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm over the next seven days with highs in the 70s each afternoon.

Sunday: Happy Mother’s Day! Partly sunny. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Spotty showers possible mainly southwest of RVA and Petersburg. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible throughout the day. Showers and storms likely in the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Day Rain Chance: 30%, Overnight Forecast: 60%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday Forecast: Hottest day of the week plus rain likely Saturday and Monday