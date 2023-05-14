Strawberry Street Festival raises funds to repair Fox Elementary School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The annual Strawberry Street Festival made a comeback this year. The decades-long event is also a fundraiser for Fox Elementary School, a school and community that’s overcome adversity over the last few years between the pandemic and the tragic school fire.

”This is such a memorable event for the kids, and children remember this forever; I have high school and college students who come back and talk about that,” said Daniella Jacbos, the principal at Fox Elementary. “the money that comes back to the school allows us to have lots of enrichment activities and extracurricular activities,” she said.

It was held at Clarks Spring Elementary, where there were baked goods and other food to buy; kids were able to jump on bounce houses, hula hoop and play on the school’s playground.

“I’m excited today because this is our first festival in a while because of Covid and stuff. It’s nice to be out here even though it’s raining, it’s still nice to be out here.” said one-fourth grader.

This event attracted more than the elementary school community.

“We’ve had kids from all over our community, and even our folks stop by who don’t even go to Fox, so it’s awesome,” said Jacobs.

Kids at the event told NBC12 how this event made them feel.

“Wonderful!” one-fourth grader said. “It feels amazing because we only get to have this opportunity once a year,” another fourth-grader said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.