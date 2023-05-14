Some pedestrians doubt effectiveness of new speed tables

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are now a few additions to the streets of Richmond and the VCU campus - speed tables. The city started installing these new tools as a way to help slow down drivers after multiple pedestrian fatalities just weeks ago.

Some VCU and VUU students told NBC12 they still see cars driving fast over the tables.

“Multiple cars i still see them speeding through,” said Althea Duevara, a VCU student. “They do not stop for you here”, said Anthony Brown, a VUU student.

The big hope is new speed tables will finally convince drivers to follow the 25-mile per hour speed limit around VCU’s Monroe Park Campus. Days after the first ones were added, many drivers did not appear to notice the asphalt had been raised in three places along West Main Street. The new tables are kind of like speed bumps in a parking garage, just not quite as high. Some people wonder whether they are high enough, especially after the pedestrian deaths of two VCU students since the new year.

“I see a little bit of a difference like with the city buses, they’re going a bit slower because I ride a lot of the public transportation but I also walk a lot of the time so i just stay clear where they put the speed bumps anyways cause they’re always going to be some cars and doofuses that are going to g right through them.”

The speed tables are being added as students move out for the summer.

Mariah Cohen is one of them and she said the construction has been an inconvenience but worth it if drivers will actually slow down.

“I’ll give it a chance, maybe it will make more of an impact than I’m seeing right now,” said Mariah Cohen.

A Virginia Union University student who walks throughout Richmond often says drivers should be more courteous to pedestrians.

“Just give us the crosswalk cause you’re gonna get where you going faster anyways, you’re driving, we’re on feet,” said Brown.

