Science on a budget: Science Museum of Virginia offers $10 admission

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Science Museum of Virginia will now allow visitors to explore the wonders of science at a discounted price. In an effort to allow everyone a chance to experience the Science Museum’s interactive exhibitions, labs, makerspace and demos, the science museum of Virginia is offering a special admission price of $10.

The special offer is part of a program called 10 for $10. The program allows ten days throughout the year when admission is only $10 for every ticket category.

The 10 for 10 series will begin on Thursday, May 18, on International Museum Day.

The remaining $10 Days in this calendar year include:

June 2 – This includes the daytime experience and evening event Science After Dark: Ready to Launch, which is themed around the touring exhibition Space: An-Out-of-Gravity Experience . That means the $10 admission extends until 8 p.m.!

August 26 – Since it’s the summer of space in Richmond, the Science Museum is celebrating NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson ’s birthday.

September 30 – The Science Museum is combining three celebrations: Hispanic Heritage Month, the ¡Virginia Fiesta! event and a $10 day.

October 10 – It’s 10.10. How can $10 admission not happen on 10.10?!

November 8 – In recognition of National STEM Day, visit the Science Museum to innovate (read: N-O-V8) in The Forge

On $10 days, all ages are eligible for $10 admission regardless of ticket category.

Science Museum members, children two and younger, active-duty military, retired military, veterans and teachers with ID will receive free regular admission every day. Further discounted tickets are available for EBT cardholders through the Museums for All program.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.