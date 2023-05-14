Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Henrico

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A hot air ballow was forced to make an emergency landing in Henrico after flying off its original course.

Police say they received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, reporting a hot air balloon landing near Route 301.

The incident attracted several Henrico Fire and Police resources, including help from Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to locate the crash site.

The balloon’s pilot was able to contact authorities and confirmed the emergency landing in the 800 block of Azalea Avenue.

Several adult passengers were on board at the time of the crash however, no one was injured.

There is no word on the causes of the emergency landing at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

