Man found shot in Henrico parking lot

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now fighting for his life after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in Henrico.

According to Henrico police, officers were called to the 1600 block of Azrock Court just after 11 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Henrico Police are investigating the cause of the shooting, and there is no word of any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

